WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in WestRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in WestRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $32.10 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

