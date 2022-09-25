WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 2007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.51.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.02%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.