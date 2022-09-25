WPP (NYSE:WPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.43

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 1288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Macquarie lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $904.29.

WPP Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in WPP by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

