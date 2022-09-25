Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $1.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

XEBEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

XEBEF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

