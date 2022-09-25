YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOE opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

