YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OLO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

NYSE:OLO opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

