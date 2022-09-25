YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

