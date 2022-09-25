YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.99.
Visa Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.