YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 401 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

