YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

