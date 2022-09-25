Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,996,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $268.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.44. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $262.84 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.