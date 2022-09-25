ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.26.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 76.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

