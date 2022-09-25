Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after buying an additional 519,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $291.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

