Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Zumiez by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $218,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

