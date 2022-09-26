17,829 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $325.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.36. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

