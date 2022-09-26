AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.44 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.