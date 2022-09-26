AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.44 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

