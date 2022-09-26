Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.09. The company has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.