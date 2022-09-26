Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

