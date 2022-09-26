Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

