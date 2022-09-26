Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.