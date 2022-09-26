Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.