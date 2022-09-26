Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
