Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

