All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $332,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 693 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.