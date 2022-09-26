All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

