Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

