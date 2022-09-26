Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

