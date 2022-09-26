Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 136,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.47 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.