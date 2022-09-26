Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.47 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

