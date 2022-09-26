Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

GOOGL stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

