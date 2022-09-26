Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,159.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,570,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

