Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,110.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,266,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163,937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

