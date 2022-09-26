American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

