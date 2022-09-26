Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $157.00

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 158.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 154620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($1.99).

Apax Global Alpha Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £789.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.56.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.32%.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 6,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,525.25).

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

