Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $705,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

