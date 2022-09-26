Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,289,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

