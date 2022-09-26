Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

