Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,409 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

