Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 219 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.97 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

