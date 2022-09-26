Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 396 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.47 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

