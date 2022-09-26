ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 66,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

