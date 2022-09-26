AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

