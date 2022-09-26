Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

