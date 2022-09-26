Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

