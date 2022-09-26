Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 280,984 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,954.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,984 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

