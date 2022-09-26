Bell Bank Buys 1,255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.