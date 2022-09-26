Bell Bank Buys 2,386 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

