Bell Bank Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 60,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,043,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

