Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

